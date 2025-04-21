New York Yankees Arrange Young Arms with Veteran for Cleveland Guardians Series
The New York Yankees continue their road trip with a three-game set at the Cleveland Guardians that starts on Monday.
The Yankees are closing in on the end of a seven-game road trip and they are coming off taking three out of four games from the Tampa Bay Rays.
Sunday's victory was rather dramatic. Yankees starting pitcher Max Fried had a no-hitter going into the eighth inning until it was taken away after a hit that was scored in error in the sixth inning was reversed to become a hit.
Manager Aaron Boone was ejected from that game, in part because he argued that a ball Aaron Judge hit that was ruled foul was a home run.
The Yankees return home after the Cleveland series to host the Toronto Blue Jays for a brief three-game set before hitting the road again to take on the Baltimore Orioles next Monday.
The Yankees are rolling out two of their younger pitchers to begin the series against the Guardians, as right-hander Clarke Schmidt (0-0, 4.76) will take the ball in the opener at 6:10 p.m. eastern.
He missed the first few weeks of the season with an injury to his right rotator cuff. The Yankees activated him last week and started him against the Kansas City Royals. He lasted 5.2 innings, giving up four hits, three earned runs and two walks against two strikeouts. New York is hoping for a little more length in Monday's opener.
He’ll face Cleveland right-hander Gavin Williams (1-1, 4.58). He took the loss in his last start, but went 6.2 innings, giving up four hits, five earned runs and four walks against four strikeouts. He hasn’t won since April 10.
Tuesday’s game, also at 6:10, will see the Yankees start right-hander Will Warren (1-0, 5.17) against Cleveland right-hander Tanner Bibee (1-2, 5.85).
Warren didn’t last long in his last start, as he pitched just 1.2 innings and gave up four hits, one earned run and two walks against one strikeout. He claimed his only victory on April 12.
Bibee has lost two of his last three starts, including his most recent, during which he went 5.2 innings. He gave up five hits, six earned runs and four walks against five strikeouts.
Wednesday’s finale, set for 1:10 p.m., features Yankees left-hander Carlos Rodon (2-3, 4.34) against Guardians right-hander Luis L. Ortiz (2-2, 5.48).
Rodon has been involved in the decision in every start so far and is coming off a victory in which he threw six innings of two-hit baseball. He allowed no earned runs and walked four but finished with nine strikeouts.
Ortiz has won his last two outings. In those two games he’s allowed a combined three earned runs and struck out 18 against five walks in just 10.2 innings.