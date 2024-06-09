Yankees Linked To Rockies Rising Star As Possible Blockbuster Deal Candidate
It's sure going to be an interesting few months.
The 2024 Major League Baseball trade deadline will be here before we know it and speculation is starting to pick up about who could be moved. Clubs are starting to have a better understanding of where they can land around the deadline and the New York Yankees surely will be buyers.
New York has one of the best rosters on paper and is in a great position to compete for a World Series title this season. The Yankees are loaded throughout the roster but could use a little more infield depth around the deadline.
One player the Yankees "would love" is Colorado Rockies slugger Ryan McMahon and they have been linked to him on multiple occasions this season, but a deal is unlikely at this point, according to USA Today Sports' Bob Nightengale.
"While teams like the Yankees would love to get their hands on Colorado third baseman Ryan McMahon, the Rockies have no plans to trade him," Nightengale said. "McMahon is beloved in the organization and is in the third year of a six-year, $70 million contract."
McMahon is in the middle of a breakout campaign and has a real shot of earning his first All-Star nod this season. He has clubbed 10 home runs, driven in 34 runs, and slashed .267/.352/.441 so far this season in 63 games played.
New York could use some help in the infield and landing someone like McMahon would be a major lift. He could help out at third base now and for the foreseeable future as well.
Don't be surprised if speculation picks up about a move as we get closer to the deadline.
