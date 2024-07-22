Seattle Mariners Place Potential New York Yankees Target on Outright Waivers
The New York Yankees will look to break even in their four-game set against the Tampa Bay Rays on Monday afternoon in the Bronx after being outscored 15-5 in their last two games.
It's been much of the same for the Yankees right out of the break, as the offense has stayed quiet when they've needed it most. It's been a concern over the past month and a half and one that must be solved if they're serious about winning a World Series.
Most rumors have suggested that they're interested in landing offensive help at multiple positions. According to Jim Bowen of The Athletic, New York has been searching the trade market to see who could be available at first, second, and third base.
"That being said, I’m told the Yankees front office is exploring the trade market to see what hitters could become available and are looking in particular at first base, second base and third base for upgrades or better platoon-type options."
First base is the most interesting situation, as Anthony Rizzo will eventually return, and youngster Ben Rice has held his own. While Rice hasn't been incredible by any means, he's proven at 25 years old that there could be something there, which should interest the Yankees.
However, he's slashing just .143/.308/.286 in 21 at-bats against left-handed pitching. 21 at-bats isn't a big enough sample size to judge him, but it could be wise for the front office to see who's out there that could platoon with him when needed.
The Seattle Mariners might've just given them the ideal player to do that with. According to Mark Feinsand of MLB.com, the Mariners have placed Ty France on outright waivers.
"The Mariners have placed 1B Ty France on outright waivers, per source. If he goes unclaimed, France — who is earning $6.775M and is arbitration-eligible for one more season — can refuse an assignment to the Minors. France has 8 HR, 31 RBI & a .664 OPS in 87 G."
Plenty has to happen for France to join New York, but if they could find a way to land him, he could be an interesting hitter to target. He struggled with the Mariners this season but was one of the better hitters in baseball in 2021 and 2022.
France, an All-Star in 2022, hit 20 home runs that year and posted a 125 OPS+.
Considering they wouldn't have to move a top prospect or anything to land him, it could be something they explore. Saving all of their assets for the deadline should be the goal, and if they want a first baseman, France gives them an opportunity to kill two birds with one stone.