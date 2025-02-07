Third Baseman New York Yankees Had Interest in Agrees To Deal With Los Angeles Angels
Another New York Yankees infield target is off the board.
According to Jon Heyman of The New York Post, Yoan Moncada has agreed to a $5 million deal with the Los Angeles Angels.
The former Chicago White Sox top prospect was someone the Yankees were reportedly eyeing to be a third base option for them this season, presenting themselves with a buy-low candidate who has upside if everything can be pieced to together.
Moncada looked like he was on his way to stardom after the 2019 campaign when he slashed .315/.367/.548 with 25 homers, 79 RBI and an OPS+ of 140. But he was never able to replicate that, and injuries the past few years caused the White Sox to move on from him.
Still, he would have been an intriguing addition for New York.
As a switch-hitter, he could have taken advantage of the short porch in right field when facing righties and while also being a weapon against left-handed pitching from the other side of the plate.
Of course, it's not a given Moncada would have been productive.
He's flashed moments where he looked like the former highly-touted prospect, while also being too inconsistent to be relied upon.
But, he is now the second notable infielder the Yankees had interest in who went elsewhere, joining Jorge Polanco who opted to re-sign with the Seattle Mariners.
There are still question marks at third base for New York heading into the spring.
Jazz Chisholm could stay at the hot corner instead of moving over to second like planned, but that would also require them to backfill the opening left by Gleyber Torres when he departed as a free agent this winter.
The Yankees still have time to find bring in an external option at third base, but it won't be Moncada after he agreed to join the Angels.