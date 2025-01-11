Tommy Kahnle’s Market Heating Up; Will Yankees Reunite?
As the relief pitching market begins to heat up, one of the New York Yankees' go-to bullpen arms is attracting significant interest.
On Saturday, New York Post columnist Jon Heyman reported that free-agent right-hander Tommy Kahnle is drawing attention from eight teams. While Heyman did not identify the suitors, he previously mentioned in December that the Yankees were interested in bringing Kahnle back.
Kahnle, 35, posted a 2.11 ERA, 1.15 WHIP, and a 9.7 K/9 rate over 42.2 innings last season, while generating an impressive 58.6% ground ball rate. He threw his changeup 73.1% of the time, according to Statcast.
His changeup is especially effective at neutralizing left-handed hitters, who have batted just .172/.267/.338 against Kahnle over the past two seasons. In 2024, it produced a +10 run value.
The 10-year veteran played a key role in the Yankees' World Series run, appearing in nine of their 14 postseason games. Over 8.2 innings, Kahnle allowed three runs (two earned) on six hits, striking out seven and walking seven. He recorded a save in ALCS Game 4 on 18 pitches, all changeups.
Kahnle memorably threw 61 consecutive changeups before breaking that streak in Game 3 of the World Series. However, in the critical Game 5 against the Los Angeles Dodgers, with a one-run lead to protect, he allowed all the batters he faced to reach base and was charged with the loss.
The right-hander has had three separate stints with the Yankees. New York drafted Kahnle in the fifth round in 2010, but lost him to the Colorado Rockies in the 2013 Rule 5 Draft.
The Yankees reacquired him from the Chicago White Sox at the 2017 trade deadline and brought him back as a free agent in the 2022-23 offseason, following two seasons with the Dodgers, where he rehabbed from Tommy John surgery. Over parts of six seasons in pinstripes, Kahnle has posted a 3.31 ERA.
This offseason, the Yankees have added two-time All-Star closer Devin Williams, acquired strikeout specialist Fernando Cruz, and brought back Jonathan Loáisiga. Their bullpen also includes right-handed options like Luke Weaver, Jake Cousins, Mark Leiter Jr., and Ian Hamilton.
However, none of those arms are left-handed. The Yankees have been linked to free agents Tim Hill and Andrew Chafin, but until they address that need, Kahnle's fit in the current bullpen remains uncertain.
That said, there is no such thing as too much good pitching. If the Yankees decide to swap one of their right-handers for Kahnle, it would be an easy adjustment. Kahnle made clear his desire to return shortly after the season ended, indicating mutual interest between the two sides.
With Jeff Hoffman now off the board, the top remaining free-agent relievers, aside from Kahnle, are Tanner Scott, David Robertson, Kenley Jansen, Carlos Estévez, Kirby Yates, and A.J. Minter.