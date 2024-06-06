Trio of Yankees' Sluggers Demolish Impressive Franchise Records
The Bronx Bombers are truly living up to their name.
For the first time in the New York Yankees' illustrious history, a trio of sluggers have each hit at least 15 home runs in the first 62 games of a season. Unsurprisingly, this fearsome threesome consists of Aaron Judge (21 home runs), Juan Soto (17), and Giancarlo Stanton (15); all of them rank in the top 10 on Major League Baseball's home run leaderboard, with Judge leading the league in round-trippers.
The feat was accomplished on Tuesday in a 5-1 victory over the Minnesota Twins, when Stanton hit his 15th long ball of the year in the bottom of the eighth inning. Of course, it was a Stantonian blast that landed in the second deck in left field.
The Yankees have had several fantastic one-two punches in their lineups over the past 100 years; some of these dynamic duos include Babe Ruth and Lou Gehrig, Yogi Berra and Mickey Mantle, Roger Maris and Mantle (the M&M Boys), Mark Teixeira and Alex Rodriguez, and even Judge and Stanton have made a formidable home run-hitting tandem since trading for the latter back in 2018. However, with Soto now in the mix, along with Stanton's still fearsome power and Judge firmly in his prime, the Bronx Bombers have a truly special one-two-three combo that even some of their greatest teams ever didn't have.
New York is currently tied with the Baltimore Orioles for the most home runs in MLB as a team, with each of them hitting 92 long balls as of June 6. The franchise record for home runs in a season is 306, set in 2019; this currently stands as the second most home runs by a team in a single season, with the 2019 Minnesota Twins and 2023 Atlanta Braves sharing the record with 307 homers in their respective seasons. Four teams in MLB history have featured three players with 40 or more home runs; the 1973 Atlanta Braves, the 1996 and 1997 Colorado Rockies, and the aforementioned 2023 Atlanta Braves. If the trio of Judge, Soto, and Stanton continue to hit homers at their current pace, the 2024 Yankees can join that exclusive list.
None of those prolific power-hitting squads, however, have won a World Series. But the Yankees currently have the best record in baseball at 44-19 (shared with the Philadelphia Phillies), thanks to equally strong pitching that compliments their lineup full of sluggers. Time will tell whether the Bronx Bombers can continue this outstanding run throughout the season and into October, but if they can go all the way, they may go down in history as the greatest home run-hitting team of all time.