Watch: Aaron Judge Appears Unstoppable After Latest Mammoth Home Run
New York Yankees captain and right fielder Aaron Judge just keeps crushing baseballs.
Judge entered Saturday's matinee contest against the Tampa Bay Rays with 10 home runs, 34 runs batted in and an unfathomable slash line of .430/.521/.777, all three of which are MLB-leading marks.
Fresh off having been named as the American League Player of the Month on Friday, Judge stepped to the plate in the first inning with bad intentions.
Facing Rays pitcher Zack Littell, Judge swung at the first pitch he saw, an 88.7 miles per hour slider that caught entirely too much of the plate, and he did not miss it.
Judge's opposite-field blast to right center field left his bat at 106.1 mph and traveled 377 feet on its way over the Yankee Stadium walls.
We are quickly running out of superlatives that can capture the unprecedented nature of what Judge is doing.
As unbelievable as it is, he is a drastically better hitter than he was in 2022, when he broke the American League home run record with 62.
The Linden, California native is well on his way to earning the third AL MVP award of his storied career, and he seems to be on a mission to avenge last year's loss in the World Series at the hands of the Los Angeles Dodgers.
Many were quick to write New York off with the mounting injuries they suffered during spring training, but when Judge performs at this level, the Yankees have to be seen as the favorites in the AL.