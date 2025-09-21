What Yankees Need to Happen to Win AL East
The New York Yankees are still fighting their way through the regular season, and while they hold tight to the top Wild Card spot in the American League, a division title remains on their mind.
The Yankees are currently 87-68 with seven games remaining in their regular season schedule. They trail the Toronto Blue Jays by two games. The Athletic's Chris Kirschner broke down every possible outcome for New York and Toronto in the next few days and their respective records that earn the Yankees an AL East title, and the Blue Jays an AL East title.
If the Yankees go:
7-0, the Blue Jays can go 5-2 and win the AL East.
6-1, the Blue Jays can go 4-3 and win the AL East.
5-2, the Blue Jays can go 3-4 and win the AL East.
4-3, the Blue Jays can go 2-5 and win the AL East.
3-4, the Blue Jays can go 1-6 and win the AL East.
2-5, the Blue Jays can go 0-7 and win the AL East.
On the other side, if the Yankees win:
Seven games and Blue Jays lose three, New York takes the AL East.
Six games and the Blue Jays lose four, New York takes the AL East.
Five games and the Blue Jays lose five, New York takes the AL East
Four games and the Blue Jays lose six, New York takes the AL East.
Three games and the Blue Jays lose seven, New York takes the AL East.
The Yankees finish the regular season with a game against the Baltimore Orioles at Camden Yards before heading back to New York for their final six games, welcoming the Chicago White Six for a three-game series and then the Orioles for a three-game series to close out the season.
If New York does win the American League East, they'll most-likely hold the top spot in the AL for the postseason. The Seattle Mariners are 86-69 and at the top of the AL West and the Detroit Tigers are 85-70 and at the top of the AL Central, although the Cleveland Guardians are just a game back in a tight race.
If the Yankees don't win the AL East, they'll likely hold onto the top Wild Card seed and take on either the Boston Red Sox, Guardians or Astros.
