What Yankees Need to Happen to Win AL East

Yankees have 7 games remaining. An updated look at whether the division remains in play:



Yankees go 7-0, Blue Jays win ALE with 5-2 record

Yankees go 6-1, Blue Jays win ALE with 4-3 record

Yankees go 5-2, Blue Jays win ALE with 3-4 record

Yankees go 4-3, Blue Jays win ALE…