Yankees Address Soft Schedule Ahead
The New York Yankees have struggled against the American League East in 2025, posting a 21-24 record against their division rivals. They have been better of late, though, taking a series from the Blue Jays and Red Sox, and shutting down the Baltimore Orioles 7-0 in their series opener. They now sit three games out of first place after the Jays dropped their first game against the Tampa Bay Rays.
One reason for the Yankees' strong finish is that they are not taking the light part of their schedule for granted. Manager Aaron Boone said as much after the Yankees' big win in Baltimore. For Erik Boland of Newsday, Boone said he doesn't see these Orioles as weak competition.
"I don't see them that way," Boone said. "I mean, it's a team that's played pretty well for a few months, probably more in line with who everyone expected them to be at the start of the year. And over the last month, they've gotten healthier in the starting rotation, so their starting pitching's been good. So we know it's a good team, we know that it's a formidable team, and not anywhere close to a last-place-caliber team."
Boone also said a rival team like the Orioles could want to play spoiler against a contender.
"Obviously, the grind of the season and when you fall out of things, these become more meaningful games when you're playing teams in the hunt that are playing for a lot. Yeah, I think it's a motivating factor for teams that have fallen out of the race, absolutely."
In September, the Yankees faced a cavalcade of contenders and teams that fell out of contention. During this span, they have gone 10-6. The only series they lost was to a Detroit Tigers team in free fall. That was partly due to several bullpen meltdowns, which the Yanks hope to avoid in the postseason.
As a team, the Yankees are hitting .252/.326/.444. They have 25 home runs and have collectively exhibited an incredible run game, stealing 20 bases. The issue for the Yankees may not be the offense heading into October. Their bullpen has been the worst in baseball during this span. Over the last 51.2 IP this month, the pen has a 7.49 ERA. The only team worse is the aforementioned Twins, who sold off their main pieces outside of Joe Ryan. They have a 6.75 bullpen ERA.
