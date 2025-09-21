Star Infielder Doesn't Want to Leave Yankees
Star second baseman Jazz Chisholm Jr. has made it clear that he doesn't want to play for any team but the New York Yankees moving forward.
"I don't want to leave New York," Chisholm said, according to The Athletic's Chris Kirschner. "If you've ever played here, you would never want to leave. At the end of the day, it just depends on if they want me. That's the difference. Do they want a 40-40 player? You tell me."
Since arriving in New York at last year's trade deadline from the Miami Marlins, Chisholm has been nothing short of a revelation for the Yankees. He spent his time with the club in 2024 at third base, a position that was almost entirely new to him, while posting an .825 OPS with 11 homers in the regular season.
Chisholm proceeded to log just a .559 OPS during New York's run to the World Series, but he's been spectacular throughout all of 2025.
After playing some third base in the early part of the summer while DJ LeMahieu was at second, the Yankees moved Chisholm back to the latter position in July. The 27-year-old is currently slashing .242/.331/.482 to go alongside 30 homers and 30 stolen bases, the former of which he reached on September 19 to make him just the third player in team history to join the 30/30 club.
Viewed as one of the league's top second basemen next to the likes of Ketel Marte and Nico Hoerner, Chisholm has become a true difference-maker for New York and someone it should keep around for the foreseeable future.
Though the Yankees had to part ways with a promising catcher in Agustín Ramírez last season in order to acquire Chisholm, that looks like a rather small price to pay in retrospect.
Chisholm is under contract through the 2026 campaign, but he feels like New York should be his long-term home.
“I just feel like when I’m here in New York, I’m not going to lie, I feel the energy of the fans,” Chisholm said. “They get me going every day. It gives me something to play for every day. I got my teammates here, and we love playing here. We love being a part of the Yankees. We love playing together. They push me a lot.”
