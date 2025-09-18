Yankees Slugger Shatters Previous Home Run Marks
Taj Bradley's least favorite person in the world might be Trent Grisham. In the rubber match between the Minnesota Twins and New York Yankees, he crushed the once top prospect for the rival Tampa Bay Rays. Grisham hit two home runs off Bradley and was responsible for four of his six earned runs.
It was Grisham's fifth mult-home run game of the year and his third since August 20th. He had two for his whole career coming into 2025.
The last time Grisham accomplished this feat, you would have to go back to a game against the Cincinnati Reds in 2021. He blasted two homers, and his current teammate, Tim Hill, got the save.
Before that, he had a three-homer run game during the pandemic-shortened 2020 season. That one was against the Houston Astros.
The next team that pays Grisham will find out if he's a one-hit wonder, but as far as this season's power surge goes, the metrics under the hood don't support any notion that this season is a fluke. His 91.1 MPH average exit velocity and 13.9% barrel rate are the highest marks of his career. Grisham's 16.8% chase rate and 13.6% walk rate are not only career highs, but he is also among the best in the league at both. He is in the 99th percentile for whiff rate and 94th for walk rate.
Grisham joins Aaron Judge as the only Yankees with 30 homers on the team. Right behind them are Cody Bellinger and Jazz Chisholm. Both are sitting on 29 homers. Chisholm didn't put one in the seats for the series finalè, but Bellinger added to the ten-run drubbing with a blast of his own in the ninth. It was also Bellinger's second home run off of Genesis Cabrera this season.
Grisham may have earned himself a payday in free agency, but when asked about it last month, he told NJ.com's Randy Miller that the winter wasn't on his mind. His primary focus is on the season.
"I would start by saying free agency is not on the forefront of my mind because what's most important right here is winning now," Grisham said, according to Miller. "I think Yankee fans can appreciate that. We still have a month and a half left. We have a really good chance to win it all. So that should be the clear-cut focus. But you're human. That stuff crosses your mind. I do my best to not let it go there for long and just kind of be where my feet are."
