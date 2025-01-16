Why Yankees Aren't Pursuing Top Left-Handed Reliever Tanner Scott
All indications are that the New York Yankees' top priority at this point in the offseason is signing a left-handed reliever.
The Athletic's Brendan Kuty revealed in a January 15 article that there are three southpaws the Yankees have expressed interest in.
"As of Tuesday, the team’s biggest priority seemed to be adding a left-handed reliever, with names such as Tim Hill, Brooks Raley and Andrew Chafin each being discussed, according to a league source," Kuty wrote.
While all three of these relievers would be great additions for the Yankees, conspicuous by his absence is Tanner Scott. During the 2024 regular season with the Miami Marlins and San Diego Padres, Scott posted a 9-6 record with a 1.75 ERA and 84 strikeouts in 72 innings pitched.
The Yankees reportedly met with Scott earlier this month. However, a January 16 article from MLB.com conveyed why he isn't currently among their top left-handed relief targets.
"The top reliever left on the open market, Tanner Scott, is also left-handed. But with the Yankees' estimated luxury tax payroll at about $303 million, per FanGraphs' Roster Resource -- which is slightly above the highest luxury tax threshold for the 2025 season -- they seem to be looking at more cost-effective arms such as that aforementioned trio," the article wrote.
"The Yankees could give themselves some financial flexibility by trading starting pitcher Marcus Stroman, who is owed $18.5 million this season and has an $18 million vesting option for 2026... Even if they do find a match, they could use those savings to address their opening at second base rather than bring in a top-flight reliever."
This money-saving sentiment certainly makes sense, especially considering the Yankees already traded for elite closer Devin Williams this offseason (and also still have Luke Weaver).
But New York fans would not have complained if Scott was also brought to the Bronx.