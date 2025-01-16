Why Yankees Aren't Pursuing Top Left-Handed Reliever Tanner Scott

How Tanner Scott still hasn’t netted a deal in Free Agency as we near mid-January is mind-boggling to me.



Among RP min. 125 IP since 2023, he ranks:



- 1st in bWAR - 7.6 (no reliever has more than 6)

- 1st in WAA - 4.5

- 1st in ERA+ - 224

- 1st in FIP - 2.53

- 1st in HR9 - 0.36 pic.twitter.com/PNdZlJ7jYd