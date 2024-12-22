Yankees Ace Acquisition Called 'Biggest Overpay' in MLB Free Agency
The New York Yankees made one of the biggest splashes of this MLB offseason when they signed former Atlanta Braces ace Max Fried to an eight-year, $218 million deal, which is the largest guarantee a left-handed pitcher has received in the sport's history.
While there's no doubt Fried is an elite pitcher who increases the Yankees' chances of winning a World Series next year, some believe that the Yankees spent so much on Fried because they were still reeling from Juan Soto signing with the Mets instead of them.
Regardless of whether that's true, Bleacher Report's Tim Kelly conveyed why he believes the Fried signing is one of the "Biggest Overpays of 2024 MLB Free Agency" in a December 21 article.
"The critique here is more with the length of the contract than anything. It's been a trend in recent years for teams to stretch out the length of a contract by a few years to lower the average annual value, which is what counts against the luxury tax threshold," Kelly wrote.
"Still, though, the bill will come due at some point. Fried—who the Yankees gave a full no-trade clause—will make $31.5 million per year from 2030 to 2032, his age-36 through 38 seasons.
"At the outset of the offseason, B/R projected a six-year, $168 million contract for Fried in free agency. That would have come with an average annual value of $28 million. The deal Fried ultimately signed has him with an AAV of $27.25 million. So the Yankees didn't lower the AAV in a significant way from what our projection was, and still added on two extra years," he continued.
"Since undergoing Tommy John surgery as a prospect in 2014, Fried has avoided major injuries. But he hasn't been an ironman, either. When you give someone an eight-year deal—in addition to surrendering draft capital because the Atlanta Braves had saddled him with a qualifying offer—you would expect a pitcher with a bit less injury risk than Fried carries."
While all of these points are valid, if Fried is able to help bring the Yankees a World Series title then no fan will be complaining about his hefty contract.