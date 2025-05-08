Yankees Ace Bolsters Early Cy Young Case with Yet Another Dominant Outing
When the New York Yankees signed Max Fried to the largest contract ever handed out to a left-handed pitcher, they were taking a pretty big risk. There was no denying that the former Atlanta Braves star had a long track record of success in the MLB, but recent injuries had sidelined him for large parts of the previous two seasons.
For longtime Yankees' GM Brian Cashman though, it was a risk well worth taking with his team in the midst of a championship window. It's also a risk that has already begun to pay off in a massive way for New York, as Fried has gotten out to the best start of his career.
This was illustrated yet again on Wednesday night in a prime time matchup against Dylan Cease and the San Diego Padres, where Fried was fantastic yet again. The southpaw faced down one of the best offenses in baseball, and tossed seven innings of one run ball, striking out eight batters in the process.
Just How Good Has Max Fried Been for the New York Yankees?
Fried has been so dominant on the bump for New York this year that the one run he gave up actually raised his ERA slightly from 1.01 to 1.05. It was of little consequence though, as he still walked away as the AL leader in the all-important stat.
In addition to helping his team secure another win, Fried's dominant showing also added to his early argument as the AL's early Cy Young favorite.
The stats certainly speak for themselves, as he currently holds the league lead in wins (6), ERA (1.05), and has a phenomenal 47/11 strike-out-to-walk ratio. Fried also ranks top-five in WHIP (0.91), and top-six in opponent batting average (.187).
Something else worth noting that doesn't show up in the stats, but is arguably the most impressive factor about Fried's early dominance is the fact that he's been forced to step into the roll that was vacated by Gerrit Cole when he was sidelined for the year with injury.
The Yankees never intended for Fried to be their Ace this season when they brought him on, but with Cole out for the year and the rest of the staff dealing with injury, they really had no other choice but to role with him at the top of the rotation.
When faced with this unexpected challenge though, Fried never skipped a beat. He walked right into one of the most high pressure markets in the nation, and immediately became the elite workhorse the team needed him to be.
There's obviously still a long ways to go in the season, but if Fried is able to maintain his current pace down the stretch it's hard to see any way he doesn't walk away with his first Cy Young award.