Yankees Additions Have Failed To Help Team Address This Glaring Weakness
When the New York Yankees fell short in their pursuit to re-sign star outfielder Juan Soto, they adjusted their offseason game plan accordingly.
It was going to be impossible to find a single player who could replicate everything Soto did for the team. Instead, they spread out the money that was ticketed to go to him amongst several players, focusing on pitching and defense.
Some of those additions have paid major dividends already, such as Max Fried turning into a bona fide star.
The Yankees have built on the strong foundation Fried already had from his time with the Atlanta Braves, adjusting his repertoire and getting the most of his arsenal.
Others, such as acquiring All-Star closer Devin Williams in a trade from the Milwaukee Brewers and former MVP Cody Bellinger from the Chicago Cubs, have yet to pay off.
However, there is one thing that Bellinger is doing well despite his bat coming along slowly; he is making an impact defensively.
Bellinger is one of only three players -- along with second baseman Jazz Chisholm Jr. who is currently on the injured list and star slugger Aaron Judge -- who has a positive Outs Above Average number so far this year.
Everyone else on the team who has qualified is negative, as the Yankees have fallen short of their plans to perform better defensively.
“So far, the Yankees’ defense, statistically speaking, has been worse than it was last year. The Yankees finished last season with seven outs above average, ranking 14th in MLB. This year, they’re at minus-4 OAA, good for 19th,” shared Chris Kirschner of The Athletic (subscription required).
The main culprits thus far have been in the outfield.
Judge has returned to being a stellar defender in right field after handling center field duties last season to make room for Soto in the lineup. But the players sharing the grass alongside of him have underwhelmed.
Jasson Dominguez, after a strong start to the campaign with the glove, has shown major regression. He is at minus-5 OAA, which is one of the worst numbers in baseball right now. He is tied with eight other players and only shortstop Xavier Edwards of the Miami Marlins is worse.
His Run Value is minus-4, tied with seven other players for the third-worst number in the league.
Also struggling defensively, despite his reputation, is Trent Grisham.
He has been playing more because of his hot bat, but his defense looks to be vastly overrated with an OAA figure at minus-1 in large part because of consistently poor jumps getting to the ball.
Grishman has the 16th-worst feet vs. average on jumps with minus-1.4.
That duo is holding back the team, along with shortstop Anthony Volpe not being as good as he was during his rookie campaign when he won the Gold Glove Award.
For so much emphasis being put on that area of the game this winter, New York has failed to see it materialize on the field.