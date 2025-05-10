Has Yankees New Ace Finally Unlocked Full Potential With Help From Coaching Staff?
The New York Yankees knew they were getting a talented player when they signed Max Fried away from the Atlanta Braves this past offseason.
Eight-year, $218 million contracts aren’t handed out regularly, especially to pitchers who are already 31 years old. It was the largest contract ever signed by a left-handed pitcher, a massive risk being taken by the franchise.
Fried had some truly dominant stretches during his time with the Braves, making the All-Star team twice. The Yankees knew the upside that he possessed, but even they have to be pleasantly surprised with the improvements that he has made.
Always looking to improve, in his first meeting with pitching coach Matt Blake, the talented lefty made it clear that he was open to any ideas the team had for him to take his game to another level.
Several suggestions were made. Some people would say too many, especially for a player who already had such a successful track record. But he wanted it all.
“Keep going. What do you got? Keep giving it to me,” is what Fried basically said, according to Blake, via Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic (subscription required).
New York gave Fried all the information they could gather, he processed it, and it has turned into the best eight-game stretch of his career.
What Has Led to Max Fried’s Breakout Performance With Yankees?
He currently leads the MLB with eight starts, six wins, a 1.000 win percentage, a 1.05 ERA, 51.2 innings pitched, 208 batters faced and an ERA+ of 381.
Coming from a team that handles things in a more traditional fashion, Fried was excited to see what the analytically driven Yankees coaching staff would come up with for him.
“He just was interested in exploring some of the data and tech that is available now. That’s what we’ve leaned in towards. Just really understanding how the pitches are moving, why they’re moving, what his body is doing to make those pitches move.
“Combined with what he learned in Atlanta — the game-skill component, understanding hitters, reading swings, understanding how to turn lineups over multiple times — he’s going as deep into the game as anybody right now. Just knowing how he’s going to navigate seven pitches three times through the lineup, sometimes four,” Blake added.
As shared by Rosenthal, via Eno Sarris of The Athletic, New York has helped the talented lefty unlock his full potential with his arsenal, creating historic performances in the process.
Fried throws seven pitches, and according to Stuff+, is mixing up the offerings as well as he has at any point in his career. His curveball and sinker are performing at career-high levels, making him all the more dangerous.
His breaking ball is being thrown harder and featuring more drop. A sweeper is being worked into the mix more often, not only being used exclusively against lefties but against right-handed batters as well.
An already successful pitcher, Fried has taken his game to another level with the Yankees, who have helped turn him into the best pitcher in baseball thus far this season.
They have to be thrilled with what has unfolded. He has stepped right into the role vacated by Gerrit Cole’s unfortunate injury and has thrived under the intense pressure of pitching in New York.