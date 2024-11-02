Yankees' AL Foe Deemed 'True Dark Horse' to Win Juan Soto Free Agency Sweepstakes
The consensus within the baseball community is that the two most likely franchises Juan Soto will sign with this offseason are both in the Big Apple: the New York Yankees and the New York Mets.
While these two New York teams are the clear favorites in the Juan Soto Sweepstakes, that doesn't mean other clubs are out of the race entirely.
The New York Post's Mika Puma revealed in an October 31 article that, "Roughly a dozen teams have checked in on Soto," since the World Series ended, and many of these clubs will likely put an offer in for him at some point.
In addition to the Yankees and Mets, the Los Angeles Dodgers, San Francisco Giants, and Toronto Blue Jays are also expected to heavily pursue Soto. But an October 30 article from Bleacher Report's Joel Reuter listed the Detroit Tigers as an underrated — but very legitimate — candidate to sign him this offseason.
"If you're looking for a true dark horse in the Juan Soto market, look no further than the Detroit Tigers," Reuter wrote.
"The Tigers have waded into the deep end of free agency in the past, signing Prince Fielder to a nine-year, $214 million deal once upon a time, while also shelling out nine figures on the ill-fated Jordan Zimmermann and Javier Báez contracts.
"They got hot at the right time to make an unexpected playoff push, but looking at the bigger picture the offense ranked 19th in the majors in runs scored, and finding a true offensive star to slot alongside up-and-comers like Riley Greene, Parker Meadows and Colt Keith would take a team on the rise to the next level," Reuter continued.
"Pitching is the strength of the Tigers roster, and while signing Tarik Skubal to an extension will also be an expensive priority, Soto could be that missing piece that pushes them over the top."
Whether Soto would be willing to sign long-term with Detroit remains to be seen. But if they send Soto an offer he can't refuse, the Tigers could shock the baseball world this winter.