Yankees All-Star Projected to Receive Bargain Deal; Could New York Re-Sign Him?
New York Yankees second baseman Gleyber Torres has had a rollercoaster tenure in the Bronx.
Back in January 2018, Torres — who was just 21 years old — was the top prospect in the Yankees' farm system and the No. 2 prospect in all of baseball. Yankees fans deemed him the future face of the franchise and imagined his plaque plastered in Monument Park someday.
However, while Torres has been an above-average MLB player, he hasn't lived up to those lofty expectations. While he was an MLB All-Star in 2018 and 2019, his hitting stats have declined since then, he has been notoriously streaky at the plate, and he often struggles both in the field and on the base paths.
And now Torres is going to become an unrestricted free agent this offseason. Many MLB experts are predicting that Torres will likely flee New York and seek greener pastures with another ballclub in 2025.
Although that doesn't mean him returning to the Bronx is out of the question.
Spotrac projects that Torres will receive a three-year contract that's valued at just under $22 million this offseason. Given that Torres is still 27 years old and capable of being one of the league's elite hitters when he's hot, perhaps that relatively cheap price — especially when compared to a top free agent like Alex Bregman — could convince the Yankees' front office to try and re-sign him.
The consensus is that if Torres does sign elsewhere, New York will move Jazz Chisholm Jr. to second base (which is his natural position) and seek a fresh face at third. But they could also re-sign Torres, convert Chisholm to a full-time third baseman, and use the money saved to give to Juan Soto, a new first baseman, or additional bullpen help.
Or perhaps Torres will want to continue his career elsewhere. Regardless, the 27-year-old still has an opportunity to leave his mark in New York by performing this postseason.