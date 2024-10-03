Yankees' Potential Free Agent Target Predicted to Re-Sign With Rival
The New York Yankees will have a number of players on their offseason to-sign list.
At the top of that list will be superstars Juan Soto and Gerrit Cole. Ensuring Cole (who can opt out of the final four years of his contract after this season) will remain in New York after this season is expected to be easier than bringing Soto back, despite the Yankees also being favorites to sign Soto.
But after those two deals, the Yankees will want to address a few glaring roster holes; specifically the bullpen, first base, and third base.
While Jazz Chisholm Jr. has been solid for the Yankees at third since joining New York at the trade deadline, he isn't a natural third baseman and therefore will probably move to second base in 2025.
After Matt Chapman re-signed with the San Francisco Giants in September, the consensus top third base free agent this offseason is Houston Astros superstar Alex Bregman.
It might be tough for the Yankees to sign Soto, Cole, and Bregman in one offseason. But if Soto were to go elsewhere, that could mean New York would go all-in on bringing Bregman to the Bronx.
However, an October 3 article from Bleacher Report's Joe Tansey predicts that Bregman won't be headed anywhere new this offseason.
"The Astros face a tough decision with the 30-year-old third baseman. They could let him walk, like they did with George Springer and Carlos Correa, or they could re-sign him and have him continue to be a cornerstone of the franchise alongside Jose Altuve," Tansey wrote.
"The Astros should try to get a deal done, but if Bregman does move on, an emerging team, like the Detroit Tigers, could be an intriguing fit, as could the Milwaukee Brewers to bring more power in the lineup or the Toronto Blue Jays to refresh a stale collection of stars," he continued.
Ultimately, Tansey predicted that, "Bregman stays in Houston, signs six-year deal."
However, Bregman's X post that wrote, "Thank you Houston" after the Astros were eliminated from the MLB playoffs Wednesday may suggest Tansey's prediction may be off.
This upcoming offseason is shaping up to be captivating.