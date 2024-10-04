Yankees' Star Infielder Predicted to Flee New York in Free Agency
Since there are several impending free agents on the New York Yankees, longtime Yankees second baseman Gleyber Torres' contract coming to an end has flown relatively under the radar.
After struggling for much of the regular season, Torres turned the tide when manager Aaron Boone decided to have him hit leadoff for the Yankees on August 16. Since then, Torres has amassed an impressive .313 batting average with a .840 OPS when batting first in New York's lineup.
It remains to be seen whether the Yankees will pursue Torres in free agency. But given their trade deadline acquisition of Jazz Chisholm Jr. (who is a natural second baseman and won't become an unrestricted free agent until 2027), they could decide to move Chisholm to second and move on from Torres.
This is what Bleacher Report's Erik Beaston predicted in an October 4 article, while also noting why Torres would be a great fit for a National League team on the West Coast.
"On the surface, there is not much to love about Torres' 2024, which is likely why he is not garnering the same attention as a premiere free agent that others are. Still, his play improved down the stretch and there will still be teams clamoring for the opportunity to add Gleyber's bat, traditionally strong as it is, to their lineups," Beaston wrote.
"The San Francisco Giants need a second baseman and could always use the spark of offense that Torres provides when he is 'on.' Conversely, the seven-year man could use a change of scenery.
"It is a mutually beneficial pairing, at least on paper, and one the Giants can likely make happen at a lower price than they would have had Torres hit the market a season or two ago," he added.
Beaston's final free agency prediction for Torres was, "Torres leaves New York, joins a second baseman-needy organization like the Giants".
While Torres leaving New York might be a tough pill for Yankees fans to swallow, him playing in the NL across the country might make his potential exit easier for all parties.