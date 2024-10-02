Could Yankees Swap First Basemen With NL Team Via Free Agency?
Despite the New York Yankees' impressive success this season, they've received minimal production from the first base position.
The .619 OPS that the Yankees' first basemen amassed this regular season is the worst in all MLB by a long shot. The league's second-worst OPS at the position is the Cincinnati Reds, who have a .640 OPS.
This is largely owed to the prolonged struggles of first baseman Anthony Rizzo. The 35-year-old Rizzo has been injured for much of the season, and when he has been healthy has produced a mediocre .636 OPS. And his replacement, rookie Ben Rice, has an even worse .613 OPS with the Yankees.
Rizzo's contract including a team option for 2025 makes it likely he'll become a free agent this offseason because the Yankees will likely look to fill their first base void with someone new in 2025. Because of this, a September 30 article from Sportsnaut's Matt Higgins suggests that Rizzo could be headed to the St. Louis Cardinals in free agency.
"Could a Chicago Cubs legend wear a Cardinals jersey in 2025? It’s possible," Higgins wrote. "The New York Yankees will most likely use their buyout option on Anthony Rizzo’s contract, which would make him a free agent."
A September 29 article from The Athletic's Katie Woo said that the Cardinals are expected to not try and re-sign former MVP first baseman Paul Goldschmidt — who we believe could be a fit for the Yankees next season.
Therefore, a potential free agency swap of veteran first basemen between New York and St. Louis could be in play this winter.
While Goldschmidt isn't the same player as the guy who won the 2022 National League MVP, his .716 OPS this year is a marked improvement from what Rice and Rizzo did. This is why Yankees fans should be welcoming this potential swap with open arms.