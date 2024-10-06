Yankees' Arch Nemesis Urged to Pursue Juan Soto in Free Agency
While New York Yankees fans are focused on their team making a World Series run, 22 other MLB franchises have already been eliminated from contention and are therefore now focused on the offseason.
One of these 22 teams is the Boston Red Sox. After finishing the 2024 campaign with an 81-81 record and missing the playoffs for the third straight year and the fifth time in the past six seasons, the Red Sox community is trying to figure out what offseason moves can be made to turn their team into a contender once again.
And an October 3 article from CBS News Boston's Matt Gaegan made what may seem like an obvious suggestion: Try to sign Juan Soto.
"Call Juan Soto and let him know you'd be interested in giving him a boatload of money to crush baseballs at Fenway Park for the next decade," Gaegan wrote. "He's going to be the top free agent on the open market, and the Red Sox should at the very least inquire about the best free agent available on the open market.
"Shoot your shot, Red Sox. It used to be a thing the Red Sox would do every offseason," Gaegan continued.
"Imagine the Red Sox swooping in and landing the best player available -- and stealing him from the Yankees to boot? That would send the message that the Boston Red Sox are back, and they are back big."
That is not a scenario any Yankees fan wants to imagine. Luckily for them, Gaegan also acknowledges that Soto signing with Boston is unlikely.
"Will the Red Sox actually sign Soto? Probably not. But they should absolutely make a call and introduce themselves as a major player in free agency. Send a message that they're serious about getting back to being the Boston flippin' Red Sox," he continued.
In other words, Yankees fans can rest easy knowing that they're both firmly in the World Series race and the Juan Soto sweepstakes while their arch-rivals (likely) aren't.