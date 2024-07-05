Yankees Are Among Top Suitors For Rising Superstar In Summer Blockbuster
The New York Yankees could be in the market for a new top-of-the-rotation starting pitcher this summer.
New York has had a great start to the season overall, although it has struggled recently. The Yankees haven't performed up to expectations over the last two weeks but there still is plenty of reason to have hope about the club.
The Yankees have a real chance of winning their first World Series title since 2009 this season but they need to add this summer. New York has been in rumors and speculation for weeks and the most talked about positions it could target are starting rotation, bullpen, first base, second base, and third base.
It's unclear exactly who they will target, but the Yankees were mentioned as one of four possible landing spots for Chicago White Sox rising superstar Garrett Crochet by the New York Post's Jon Heyman.
"Some teams are going to scale him back a little bit and then put him into their playoff rotation," Heyman said. "I think the (Los Angeles Dodgers) would be one of those teams if they were able to do that. I will throw the Dodgers, Bob Nightengale did mention the Dodgers. Dodgers, (San Diego Padres), Yankees, Orioles, and 11 other teams."
Crochet would be a fantastic pickup for the Yankees. He currently is leading the league with 141 strikeouts and a 2.37 FIP. He has a 3.02 ERA so far in 18 starts and could go a long way in improving the Yankees.
Even if they were to manage his workload, he still would be an upgrade in whatever role the Yankees put him in. Plus, he won't be a free agent until 2027. New York's payroll is sky-high right now, and landing someone like Crochet could improve the team without breaking the bank.
