Yankees Are Fit For Surprise Manager Option If Aaron Boone Departs
Could major changes be coming to the New York Yankees?
Well, it's too early to tell.
New York currently is in second place in the American League East with an impressive 58-40 record. The Yankees have been struggling lately, but the club still has some big hopes for the 2024 campaign and is considered a contender to win the World Series.
The upcoming trade deadline should help the club get back on track. New York is expected to be busy and certainly will add. No matter what happens, the Yankees need to start stacking up some wins again because if they underwhelm in the playoffs, changes could be on the horizon.
New York could end up losing Juan Soto in free agency and there's always a chance that manager Aaron Boone isn't brought back if the club's recent struggles continue into the second half and lead to an early playoff exit.
If that ends up being the case, Boston Red Sox manager Alex Cora was mentioned as a fit by MassLive.com's Christopher Smith.
"The Yankees are another fit if Aaron Boone can’t get them to the World Series," Smith said. "New York likely will buy big at the trade deadline and bring in elite talent to supplement their already strong roster. Another failed postseason run could mean the end for Boone in New York."
There was speculation last year that Boone could be let go but the Yankees stuck with him. If the Yankees fail to reach expectations this year, that could change. Cora could always return to Boston, but it's unclear at this point as his contract is up at the end of the season.
Cora has developed into one of the best managers in all of baseball so if he becomes available and the Yankees have an opening, it would be surprising if a call wasn't made.
