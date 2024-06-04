Yankees Are 'Perfect Fit' For Rockies Slugger In Middle Of Career Year
The New York Yankees certainly are in a good spot, but they could get even better over the next few months.
The most important addition the Yankees will make over the next few months is 2023 American League Cy Young Award winner Gerrit Cole back to the starting rotation. He is nearing a return from an elbow injury and immediately will take the Yankees' rotation to another level.
New York doesn't need to make any splashy additions this summer because of the fact that it already is tied for the best record in baseball and soon will get one of the best pitchers in baseball back. While this is the case, the Yankees likely will look for ways to add around the edges ahead of the deadline.
The bullpen is the most likely area that New York will look to add to, but a corner infielder also could make some sense depending on the price. There's sure to be loads of speculation and one player who was mentioned as a "perfect fit" for the Yankees is Colorado Rockies slugger Ryan McMahon by ESPN's Jeff Passan.
"When you've got Aaron Judge and Juan Soto, what more do you need? Well, another high-octane bullpen arm would be nice," Passan said. "Maybe a corner-infield bat? (McMahon would be a perfect fit, actually.) Otherwise, the Yankees look awfully good, and that's before they get the equivalent of a mega-trade: the return of reigning AL Cy Young winner Gerrit Cole."
McMahon has been great this season for Colorado and is in the middle of the best season of his career. He has clubbed 10 home runs, driven in 34 runs, and slashed .284/.371/.470 in 58 games. There is a strong chance that he could earn his first career All-Star nod this season.
The 29-year-old mainly has played third base this season but also has seen time at first base, second base, and shortstop throughout his career to this point.
New York recently got utility man D.J. LeMahieu back and he's expected to see the bulk of the time at third base. Still, adding McMahon to the mix to help out throughout the infield wouldn't hurt,
