Yankees Are 'Strong Fit' For Ace Who Could Be Moved In Blockbuster Trade
The New York Yankees are just a few pieces away from truly being a World Series contender.
New York is loaded with talent, but its recent cold streak has shown that there still is room for growth. It's unclear exactly who the Yankees will land because the trade deadline still is a few weeks away, but Detroit Tigers ace Jack Flaherty was mentioned as an option for New York by Bleacher Report's Tim Kelly.
"Beyond the fact that (Gerrit Cole) only recently returned from an elbow injury, Luis Gil's innings will have to be limited at some point this year, perhaps to the point where the veteran of Tommy John surgery moves to the bullpen. Additionally, Carlos Rodón, Marcus Stroman, and Nestor Cortes all had injury-riddled seasons a year ago, so expecting each to make 30-plus starts this year would be a mistake.
"Realistically, the Yankees would be smart to add a Game 2 postseason starter behind Cole. Jack Flaherty has hardly been an iron man in his career, but he has reclaimed his ace status for the Detroit Tigers. As a rental, he would be a strong fit."
Flaherty is one of the top starting pitchers who could be traded this summer and the Yankees at least should consider a move. New York needs more depth in the starting rotation and Flaherty has an impressive 3.24 ERA in 15 starts so far.
The Yankees have the means to get a major deal done and certainly should be considering one right now.
