Yankees Considering Pete Alonso, Multiple Star Bats in Juan Soto Plan B
The New York Yankees not signing Juan Soto means they have a whole lot of money to spend on multiple other superstars.
And it didn't take New York long to start their spending, which was proven by them signing former Atlanta Braves ace Max Fried to an eight-year, $218 million contract on December 10.
The Yankees getting Fried was somewhat surprising, if only because they have more pressing roster needs to address than the starting rotation.
One of these needs is first base. And according to a December 11 article from the New York Post's Jon Heyman, they have their eyes on former Mets first baseman Pete Alonso.
"The Yankees are also considering Alonso or [Christian] Walker.
"Alonso, beloved in Queens, is also said to have some interest in going to the Yankees if the Mets show serious interest. (The Yankees also might not mind poaching Alonso after their $760M bid to retain superstar Juan Soto was topped by the Mets’ winning offer of $765M.)" Heyman wrote.
While replacing Soto with a left-handed bat (like Cody Bellinger or Houston Astros standout Kyle Tucker) would be ideal, the Yankees could certainly do much worse than bringing Alonso on board.
There's still plenty of time for New York to make a splash in free agency (or via trade) this offseason. And after Yankees GM Brian Cashman said, "We'll get back after it, and find a way to put together a roster that our fans are going to be excited about. We want to defend that American League title and get back to the World Series and try to win it. So we'll get after it," on Wednesday, fans should still feel excited for the future, even without Soto.