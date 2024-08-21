Yankees Could Have Competition For Superstar Juan Soto In NL West
The New York Yankees certainly are going to have some stiff competition to retain superstar slugger Juan Soto.
Soto clearly is one of the best players in baseball and is just 25 years old. He is young and yet he is a seven-year Major League Baseball veteran and already is a four-time All-Star. If Soto continues to play at the rate he has throughout his career so far, he will end up being a first-ballot Hall of Famer, he's been that good.
New York's lineup has been completely transformed thanks to the addition of Soto but he will be a free agent and the Yankees will need to open the checkbook if they want to retain him. There's a strong chance that he will end up returning to New York, but other teams will get involved in the sweepstakes, and MLB.com's Mark Feinsand listed the San Francisco Giants as a fit.
"It’s extremely rare for a player of Soto’s caliber to reach free agency before his age-26 season, making the four-time All-Star a bit of a Hot Stove unicorn," Feinsand said. "Bryce Harper and Manny Machado were in similar situations after the 2018 season and each cashed in with free-agent deals worth at least $300 million. Soto’s price tag should be significantly higher, with most industry insiders projecting a deal of at least 10 years and $500 million. Potential fits: Giants, (New York Mets), (and) Yankees."
New York has some familiarity with competing with the Giants for a top free agent. San Francisco attempted to snatch Aaron Judge but the Yankees ended up bringing him back. Hopefully, things work out the same way this winter.
More MLB: Yankees' Aaron Judge, Juan Soto Close To Making Surprising History