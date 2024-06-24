Yankees Could Land Two-Time Gold Glove Winner In Major Shakeup This Summer
The New York Yankees certainly need to make an addition or two to the infield over the next six weeks.
The 2024 Major League Baseball trade deadline is quickly approaching and it's starting to become clear what the Yankees need to do. New York has been arguably the best team in baseball this season but even it has holes.
New York has been linked to a handful of sluggers to help out at first base -- including Toronto Blue Jays star Vladimir Guerrero Jr. -- and a move seems like a necessity. Anthony Rizzo was struggling offensively which led to rumors about a possible move. He now is injured and will miss an extended period.
The Yankees need to act fast if they want to remain among the top contenders in baseball. One player who was mentioned as a possible option to replace Rizzo is Arizona Diamondbacks first baseman Christian Walker by Forbes' Bernie Pleskoff.
"Christian Walker-IB-Arizona Diamondbacks-Age 33-6-0, 208 pounds, Bats right," Pleskoff said. "Walker’s salary is a very tempting $10.9 million, making him an attractive trade target. Another right-handed hitter, Walker can be very streaky, but he has been known to put his team on his back and carry them for several games. It is likely the Diamondbacks view Walker as a “long-term” hold for them, and a contract extension from Arizona seems probable, making a trade difficult. But not impossible."
If Walker somehow ends up being available, he could be a perfect option to help the Yankees out at first base. He is a two-time Gold Glove award winner and is perfectly capable at the plate. He clubbed over 30 home runs in each of the last two seasons and is well on his way to doing so once again with 17 so far this season.
