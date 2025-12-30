Yankees Not Out for Blue Jays Star

The New York Yankees are facing some big questions this offseason, among them the fate of second baseman Jazz Chisholm, who they are reportedly open to trading. A Chisholm trade would put them in a difficult infield bind, but not if they can land another star second baseman.

Bo Bichette, fresh off a World Series appearance with the Toronto Blue Jays, is apparently still a possibility for the Yankees, according to recent speculation from MLB insider Jon Heyman.

"I guess it's possible," Heyman said on a livestream for Bleacher Report, h/t Newsweek's Aaliyan Mohammed. " I do know a Yankees person who does like Bichette very much, so I'm not going to rule that one out."

Heyman also listed the Boston Red Sox as a potential landing place for the #2 free agent in this class (according to The Athletic's Big Board).

Yankees' Infield With Bichette

Bichette, who will be 28 for the coming season, bats right-handed, which may give him a leg up among a Yankees lineup with too many lefties. Bichette is also a poor defender at shortstop, with a -13 outs above average placing him among the worst in the league. He is being shopped as a second baseman, and the Yankees should take him up on it if they're losing Chisholm.

Bichette slashed .311/ .357/ .483 with an .840 OPS in 2025, and has shown improvement offensively over a consistent career at the plate. He may well stay with the Blue Jays in the end after their World Series run, as Heyman predicted just last week.

Nov 1, 2025; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Toronto Blue Jays designated hitter Bo Bichette (11) hits a three run home run against the Los Angeles Dodgers in the third inning during game seven of the 2025 MLB World Series at Rogers Centre.

"I’m going to say he sticks with Toronto,” Heyman said on Dec. 22, h/t Cole Shelton of Heavy.com. “There hasn’t been a lot of reporting on that. Certainly, the Red Sox are a possibility if he does not end up with Toronto. To me, it’s a marriage that works, so I think Toronto.”

If the Yankees do decide to trade Chisholm, they could land a starting pitcher to bolster an injured and aging rotation that is expected to hurt them early on in the season, but Chisholm would be missed at second. With five outs above average, Chisholm is in the 88th percentile among defenders, and logged 31 homers with 31 stolen bases in 2025. The 27-year-old is on the rise, and the potential of a trade is baffling to fans and commentators.

Whatever they do, the Yankees should act quickly in a shrinking market of free agent talent. They have already lost out on the best of this relief pitching class, and fans are beginning to worry that this is it. They're waiting on Cody Bellinger, and at the moment, everything seems to be up in the air.

