Yankees Could Look Into Trading For Marlins Rising Star In Trade Talks
The New York Yankees have some work to do in the starting rotation.
New York's rotation was fantastic to kick off the season but has come back down to earth over the last six weeks and now is dealing with its fair share of struggles.
The Yankees have struggled lately but fans shouldn't turn their backs now. Every team deals with a cold stretch during a season no matter how good they are. New York still is one of the top contenders for the World Series this summer and adding to the rotation only would help solidify that fact.
The trade deadline is coming up and the Yankees are expected to be active and could add another starter. One player who has been mentioned as an option and should be near the top of the Yankees' wish list is Miami Marlins starter Jesús Luzardo.
He currently is on the Injured List, but clubs still have been calling about a possible deal. Although he currently is out, he is expected to return and he could be a solid option to boost New York's rotation not only this season but also for the next few years as he won't be a free agent until 2027.
New York should be considering all options and the price tag for Luzardo could be less than it should be because of the fact that he currently is on the Injured List.
The Yankees need a boost and Luzardo would cost a lot prospect-wise, but he's financially affordable. New York at least should call the Marlins to see what a deal would cost.
