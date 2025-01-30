Yankees Could Solve 'Glaring Roster Hole' With This Marcus Stroman Trade Proposal
The New York Yankees aren't trying to hide the fact that they're looking to trade Marcus Stroman before the 2025 season begins.
This is because New York's starting rotation is crowded after the addition of Max Fried, and Stroman is currently the odd man out.
And the Yankees' seeming lack of another solid starting infielder has also been made apparent over the past few weeks. This is why it would make sense for the Yankees to try and trade Stroman for a high-level infielder who can make up for what the Yankees will lose without Gleyber Torres.
In an attempt to solve these two problems with one trade, Bleacher Report's Joel Reuter cooked up a trade proposal that would send Stroman to the Texas Rangers in a January 30 article.
"To NYY: IF Josh Smith
"To TEX: SP Marcus Stroman, C/1B Rafael Flores, cash," Reuter wrote.
"In hindsight, the New York Yankees clearly made a mistake when they traded Josh Smith and Ezequiel Durán to the Texas Rangers in exchange for Joey Gallo at the 2021 trade deadline."
"A do-over of sorts could now solve a glaring roster hole," he added.
"Smith, 27, found his way into an expanded role last season filling in for the injured Josh Jung at third base. He ended up putting together a breakout season, posting a 110 OPS+ with 30 doubles, 13 home runs, 62 RBI, 11 steals and 3.2 WAR in 149 games.
"With Jung back to full health, Smith is expected to return to a utility role, so the Rangers might be willing to move him in the right deal. He would fill a void on the infield for the Yankees, and with club control through 2028, serves as more than just a stopgap," Reuter continued.
"On the flip side, the Rangers would make sense as a landing spot for Marcus Stroman, who the Yankees have been trying to offload since they signed Max Fried shortly after the winter meetings wrapped. He would provide some welcome insurance to a rotation that is relying heavily on Jacob deGrom and Tyler Mahle, who pitched a combined 23.1 innings in 2024."
"With an $18.5 million salary for 2025 and a $18 million player option for 2026 if he reaches 140 innings pitched, the Yankees will have to include a significant chunk of cash to move him. He is essentially a salary dump from a value standpoint, so they would also need to package him with a quality prospect," he added.
Given Smith's solid defensive abilities combined with his being a left-handed hitter (which always bodes well in Yankee Stadium), this potential trade would appear to be a win-win for the Yankees heading into spring training.
