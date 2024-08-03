Yankees Could Target Ex-Brewers All-Star After Opting For Free Agency
Could the New York Yankees take a chance on a former All-Star to help the bullpen down the stretch?
It certainly wouldn't be the worst idea.
Former Milwaukee Brewers All-Star Corey Knebel signed with the Chicago White Sox after missing the entire 2023 season and reportedly opted out of his deal to enter free agency and now is available, according to MLB Trade Rumors' Mark Polishuk.
"The White Sox released right-hander Corey Knebel earlier this week, as reported by Sox Machine’s James Fegan and other members of the team’s beat," Polishuk said. "MLB.com’s profile page for Knebel lists the transaction as an 'elected free agency,' which implies that Knebel exercised an opt-out clause in the minor league contract he signed last winter.
"Knebel suffered a capsule tear in his right shoulder almost two years ago, and after missing the 2023 season entirely, he returned to action in June as part of a rehab assignment with Chicago’s rookie league affiliate... Knebel had a 5.91 ERA over 10 2/3 total innings this season, though five of his seven earned runs were surrendered in one rough outing at high-A ball. At Triple-A, Knebel had a perfect 0.00 ERA across 5 1/3 innings, with a 44.4 percent strikeout rate and 11.1 percent walk rate."
Knebel is an eight-year big league veteran with an All-Star nod under his belt. He has a career 3.26 ERA in 312 games played and while injuries have derailed him since 2022, he seems to be healthy now and had success at the Triple-A level.
He has plenty of experience in high-leverage situations and could be a very solid and cheap option for the Yankees to possibly add another difference-maker to their bullpen down the stretch.
More MLB: Yankees Not Ruled Out For Rival Superstar In Early Free Agent Rankings