Yankees, Diamondbacks Players to Watch in High-Octane Offensive Matchup
The New York Yankees got their season off on the right foot, sweeping the Milwaukee Brewers in three games at Yankee Stadium.
Their offensive explosion, with new torpedo bats, has been the talk of the baseball world. They have been launching home runs at an eye-popping pace, already with 15 in the season.
The Yankees will be looking to keep that production up in their next series as they travel to take on the Arizona Diamondbacks, who have been the second most explosive offensive team in the league.
With both teams mashing the ball, expect some fireworks when they face off this week.
Here are five players to keep an eye on throughout the series.
Aaron Judge
The reigning American League MVP has picked up right where he left off last regular season. That could mean more records being broken, as he looks to be the best hitter on the planet currently.
Judge has already launched four home runs and two doubles on the season with a video game-esque .545/.643/1.818 slash line. He is a must-watch any time New York is taking the field, just adding to a Hall of Fame resume each time he steps to the plate.
Corbin Burnes
The former Baltimore Orioles ace will be facing a familiar foe when he makes his Diamondbacks debut in the series opening on Tuesday night. The Yankees will be looking to spoil his debut with his new team in front of the home crowd.
He made two starts against the Yankees last year and pitched very well. Across 11 innings he gave up only three earned runs, stirking out 15 and issuing only two walks to go along with six hits.
Will Warren
One of the best spring training performers this year, Warren earned a spot on the Opening Day roster. But, with so many injuries, he may have been in this spot even if he hadn’t pitched well in Grapefruit League.
He showcased an excellent repertoire of pitches in camp and exhibition games, developing nicely over the offseason after a very difficult debut in 2024.
Warren was hit hard last year with a 10.32 ERA across 22.2 innings, giving up five home runs. One positive from the stat line was his 29 strikeouts, as he possesses the stuff to put hitters away with regularity.
This is a big start for his confidence and securing a long-term spot in the rotation.
Eugenio Suarez
Judge is leading the league with four home runs and has been garnering all of the headlines. But Suarez has accomplished the same for Arizona, albeit in one more game played.
He, too, has hit four homers right out of the gate, accounting for all of his hits to this point. With Christian Walker departing in free agency, the team lost a huge source of power, but the veteran third baseman is helping make up for that loss.
It has been a one-man show essentially, as Lourdes Gurriel Jr. is the only other Diamondbacks player who has hit a home run yet this year.
Jasson Dominguez
Absent from the hit parade against the Brewers was New York’s top prospect. Only four players didn’t record multiple hits in that series and he was the only starter amongst the quartet as the other players all came off the bench.
There is a lot of pressure on Dominguez given his prospect pedigree and talent level. He is one of the players the team is counting on to help offset the loss of Juan Soto in the lineup.
One series isn’t going to define his season, but the first of the year is always under the microscop more. Settling in against Arizona would do wonders for his confidence and to get the proverbial monkey off his back.