Yankees, Dodgers Pursuing Blockbuster Trade For Starter, Per Insider
The New York Yankees already have filled multiple holes on the roster but there still is time left until the 2024 Major League Baseball trade deadline passes.
New York has had a successful trade deadline so far. If the Yankees are unable to get another deal done, they should be happy landing Jazz Chisholm Jr. for multiple years and a swing-and-miss reliever like Mark Leiter Jr.
The Yankees have started to look like they did earlier in the season over the last few days with a series win over the Boston Red Sox and an explosive victory over the Philadelphia Phillies. Plus, New York now has Giancarlo Stanton back in the fold.
New York is on the upswing but still reportedly is considering another trade and has interest in Detroit Tigers pitcher Jack Flaherty, but there is stiff competition as the Los Angeles Dodgers and Boston Red Sox also are in the mix, according to The New York Post's Jon Heyman.
"Hearing Dodgers, Yankees, and Red Sox are among teams with interest in Tigers top right-hander Jack Flaherty," Heyman said.
This isn't the first time over the last 24 hours that New York has been linked to Flaherty. New York has had "extensive" conversations with the Tigers about a possible trade to the point that it already was reported that Nestor Cortes would be dealt if the two sides could get a deal done.
It's unsurprising that New York hasn't pulled of this trade yet because of the stiff competition, but don't be shocked if Flaherty is moved over the next few hours.
