Yankees Emerging Star Shortstop Has Best Value Contract on Roster This Season
The New York Yankees are off to a solid start this year, with the offense carrying a bulk of the load.
Coming into the season, there was a lot of concern about what the Yankees' offense might look like, especially after losing Juan Soto in free agency.
While there was never going to be just one player that could do what Soto does at the plate to replace him, New York did a solid job creating a lineup with not only some good talent, but depth as well.
One of the main reasons why the lineup has been so good to begin the campaign has been the production of some of their young talent.
Having some of the young talent taking a step forward and helping improve the offense was certainly something that the franchise expected this year.
So far, one youngster in particular is standing out.
Joel Reuter of Bleacher Report recently spoke about the best player on the Yankees making under a million dollars at shortstop, Anthony Volpe.
“The Yankees have found a long-term answer at shortstop in Volpe, who moved quickly through the minors after being selected with the No. 30 overall pick in the 2019 draft.”
The start to the season for the talented young shortstop is certainly something to be excited about, especially considering the caliber of player New York has expected him to be.
So far in 2025, the 23-year-old is slashing .234/.321/.553 with four home runs and 12 RBI.
The jump in power is encouraging to see for the young slugger, who saw a noticeable drop in that area compared to his rookie campaign.
After hitting 21 home runs in his first year, Volpe saw that number drop to 12 in 2024.
This season, it seems that Volpe has regained that power swing early on, and has been a key contributor early on for the offense.
While the offensive production is something that the team relies on from the young shortstop, he has also been very strong defensively in his career. As a rookie, Volpe was able to win a Gold Glove, which will be something he is seeking as well this campaign.
Overall, with it being his third year in the Majors, this feels like the time for him to break out and have a great year.
Even though there are a lot of massive contracts on the Yankees, paying Volpe less than a million is arguably the best value contract on the roster.