Inside The Pinstripes

Yankees Expected to 'Aggressively Pursue' All-Star First Baseman in Free Agency

With the Yankees in the market for a first baseman, Christian Walker is someone that may be on their radar.

Logan VanDine

Sep 17, 2024; Denver, Colorado, USA; Arizona Diamondbacks first base Christian Walker (53) celebrates his solo home run in the eighth inning against the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images
Sep 17, 2024; Denver, Colorado, USA; Arizona Diamondbacks first base Christian Walker (53) celebrates his solo home run in the eighth inning against the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images / Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images
In this story:

With the New York Yankees expected to be in the market for a first baseman this offseason, this All-Star makes a lot of sense to fill their void.

According to Bob Nightengale of USA Today Sports, the Bronx Bombers are one of six teams who will pursue first baseman Christian Walker this winter.

This news comes after the Yankees declined Anthony Rizzo's $17 million option for the 2025 season, and instead chose to pay a $6 million buyout to send him into free agency.

"There are at least six teams who plan to aggressively pursue Walker, with everyone involved from the New York Yankees to the Diamondbacks to the Washington Nationals, believing he’ll come at less than half the price of (Pete) Alonso," Nightengale wrote.

Walker, who spent the past eight seasons with the Arizona Diamondbacks, slashed .251/.335/.468 with an OPS of .803, 26 home runs and 84 RBIs in 130 games in the 2024 regular season.

Walker is just one year removed from setting career-highs offensively with 33 homers, 103 RBIs and a .830 OPS in a season where Arizona went all the way to the World Series.

Walker also provides strong defense at first base to go with his offensive prowess as the 33-year-old is a three-time Gold Glove Award winner.

With Rizzo a free agent, utility man Oswaldo Cabrera and rookie Ben Rice are two internal options for the Yankees at first base. However, they will likely add an external candidate and Walker would fit on a short-term deal given his age and track record.

Published
Logan VanDine
LOGAN VANDINE

Logan is a graduate of Rider University where he majored in Sports Media and minored in Sports Studies. During his time at Rider, Logan worked for Rider's radio station, 107.7 The Bronc as a sports host, producer and broadcaster, and for the school's paper: The Rider News. He began his time with The Rider News as a section writer for sports and was a copy editor for two years followed by being one of the sports editors during his senior year. Logan also placed third in the New Jersey Press Foundation Awards for sports feature writing. Aside from his work on Yankees and Mets On SI, he is also a writer for FanSided covering the New York Giants and Mets and also covers the Giants for Total Apex Sports.

Home/News