Yankees Expected to 'Aggressively Pursue' All-Star First Baseman in Free Agency
With the New York Yankees expected to be in the market for a first baseman this offseason, this All-Star makes a lot of sense to fill their void.
According to Bob Nightengale of USA Today Sports, the Bronx Bombers are one of six teams who will pursue first baseman Christian Walker this winter.
This news comes after the Yankees declined Anthony Rizzo's $17 million option for the 2025 season, and instead chose to pay a $6 million buyout to send him into free agency.
"There are at least six teams who plan to aggressively pursue Walker, with everyone involved from the New York Yankees to the Diamondbacks to the Washington Nationals, believing he’ll come at less than half the price of (Pete) Alonso," Nightengale wrote.
Walker, who spent the past eight seasons with the Arizona Diamondbacks, slashed .251/.335/.468 with an OPS of .803, 26 home runs and 84 RBIs in 130 games in the 2024 regular season.
Walker is just one year removed from setting career-highs offensively with 33 homers, 103 RBIs and a .830 OPS in a season where Arizona went all the way to the World Series.
Walker also provides strong defense at first base to go with his offensive prowess as the 33-year-old is a three-time Gold Glove Award winner.
With Rizzo a free agent, utility man Oswaldo Cabrera and rookie Ben Rice are two internal options for the Yankees at first base. However, they will likely add an external candidate and Walker would fit on a short-term deal given his age and track record.