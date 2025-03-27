Yankees Finalize 2025 Opening Day Roster Ahead of Matchup With Brewers
The New York Yankees have finalized their roster for the Opening Day game against the Milwaukee Brewers on Thursday afternoon, making their final moves before the game.
This was an interesting offseason for the Yankees, made much more confusing down the stretch by a number of injuries creating new needs.
Gerrit Cole is officially out for the year and Luis Gil is on the 60-day IL while offensive stars Giancarlo Stanton and DJ LeMahieu are out indefinitely.
The starting rotation losing Cole looks like the bigger hit so far. Their staff will now include Carlos Rodon, Max Fried, Marcus Stroman, Will Warren and Carlos Carrasco.
It went from a strong group to one that started to fall apart fairly quickly, which is what losing a Cy Young winner can do to any rotation.
On the offensive side, the injuries to Stanton and LeMahieu have opened the door for some young guys to get a shot.
Ben Rice made the roster with just a few days to spare, looking to start the year in Stanton's spot at designated hitter.
Rice posted a .246/.324/.525 slash line with five home runs this spring, looking close to the batter that he has looked like in the minors.
Outside of the moves made to address injuries in the past couple of weeks, the team will have some major differences from last year's opener.
The most obvious is the Juan Soto-sized hole in the lineup, which was filled with a trade for Cody Bellinger.
That isn't a swap New York is necessarily winning, but Bellinger does have the potential to put together another All-Star campaign.
Superstar prospect Jasson Dominguez made the team after a rocky spring. He has gotten off to a slow start defensively, but looks solid at the plate.
Replacing Anthony Rizzo with Paul Goldschmidt was another major change, with the Yankees hoping that the future Hall of Famer can provide steadier results at first base.
Lastly, New York made a huge swing in trading for closer Devin Williams from the Brewers this offseason. That gives them a new star arm to finish games out.
Other transactions announced on included:
-Optioned RHP Yerry De Los Santos to Triple-A
-Placed RHP Clarke Schmidt on15-day IL with right rotator cuff tendonitis
-Placed RHP Ian Hamilton on 15-day IL with a viral illness
-Placed RHP JT Brubaker on 15-day IL with left rib fractures
-Placed RHP Clayton Beeter on 15-day IL with right shoulder impingement syndrome
-Placed RHP Scott Effross on 15-day IL with a left hamstring strain
-Placed RHP Jonathan Loaisiga on 15-day IL with right elbow surgery recovery
-Placed INF DJ LeMahieu on 10-day IL with a left calf strain
-Placed DH Giancarlo Stanton on 10-day IL with right and left elbow epicondylitis
All moves injured list moves are retroactive to March 24
New York Yankees Opening-Day Roster
Starting Pitchers (5): Carlos Rodon, Max Fried, Marcus Stroman, Will Warren, Carlos Carrasco
Relievers (8): Fernando Cruz, Yoendrys Gomez, Brent Headrick, Tim Hill, Mark Leiter Jr., Luke Weaver, Devin Williams, Ryan Yarbrough
Catchers (2): Austin Wells, J.C. Escarra
Infielders (7): Paul Goldschmidt, Jazz Chisholm Jr., Anthony Volpe, Ben Rice, Oswaldo Cabrera, Oswald Peraza, Pablo Reyes
Outfielders (4): Aaron Judge, Cody Bellinger, Jasson Dominguez, Trent Grisham