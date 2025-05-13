Yankees Have Unique Opportunity To Blow Up Pitcher Despite Strong Start
The New York Yankees' offense is off to about as strong a start as someone could hope for in 2025, and they have all the momentum in the world coming off their 11-5 victory over the Seattle Mariners.
According to FanGraphs, the Yankees lead the MLB in every offensive stat except stolen bases: average, OPB, OPS, runs scored, and home runs. Their best night is better than anyone else's.
But New York could be in for a special performance on Wednesday night.
Bryan Woo is one of the Seattle Mariners' ascending young pitchers and is on the verge of becoming one of the game's elite arms in the eyes of many fans and experts.
He's had moments of brilliance, but his rough starts are rougher than normal. One of those outings was against the Yankees last year where Woo went for 4.2 innings and allowed seven earned runs on nine hits.
Jasson Dominguez, who has had a roller coaster of a 2025 campaign after a disappointing 2024, homered off Woo in last year's contest. Dominguez has a .389 average in the last seven days, and tonight's matchup could be a perfect opportunity for the New York outfielder to keep the momentum going with some powerful strikes.
According to Baseball Savant, Woo does not get hit hard and is very mediocre when it comes to getting swings and misses. That's an easy target for a lineup with a heart featuring Aaron Judge and Paul Goldschmidt, who are batting .414 and .350, respectively.
Woo is coming off a start against a high-powered Athletics offense where he allowed five runs in six innings. His track record from this year shows Seattle's trust in him to figure things out, going six or more innings in all seven of his starts this year.
Sitting behind Woo is a Mariners bullpen that ranks No. 14 in ERA and No. 23 in WHIP, so Woo's distance shouldn't be a problem for manager Aaron Boone. But securing a comfortable win meaning being aggressive with Woo even if Seattle is letting him roll for a quality start.