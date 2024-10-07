Yankees’ Jazz Chisholm Issues Apology to Angels Fans
Following Saturday’s 6-5 victory over the Kansas City Royals in Game 1 of the ALDS, New York Yankees' third baseman Jazz Chisholm Jr.’s postgame comments caught one unexpected fan base by surprise.
While praising teammate Alex Verdugo—who went 2-for-3 with two runs scored, one RBI, a walk, and a clutch juggling catch that got the Yankees out of a fourth-inning jam in his first game since being controversially named the team’s starting left fielder—Chisholm highlighted Verdugo's past experience in big markets, taking a subtle dig at the Los Angeles Angels in the process.
"He lives for this. He’s played in big cities before. He played in Boston, and he played in L.A., and I’m not talking about the Angels, you know what I mean?" Chisholm said.
The Yankees’ third baseman was referring to the Angels’ lack of meaningful games compared to their cross-town rivals, the Los Angeles Dodgers, with whom Verdugo began his career from 2017-2019.
While the Dodgers have been a staple in October baseball over the past decade, the Angels have been the opposite, extending their postseason drought to 10 years after finishing with a franchise-worst 63-99 record in 2024.
Although Chisholm’s statement was technically not incorrect, many felt the dig was unnecessary. He acknowledged the backlash by issuing an apology on Twitter/X on Monday, adding that he loves Disneyland, located close to Angel Stadium in Anaheim:
Chisholm, 26, does not yet have much postseason experience himself, having spent the first 4.5 years of his big league career with the Miami Marlins before joining the Yankees at this year’s trade deadline. Saturday marked his fourth career playoff game, in which he went 1-for-4 and scored the game-winning run on Verdugo’s go-ahead single in the seventh inning.
Since joining New York, Chisholm's production has surged. In 46 regular-season games, the left-handed hitting infielder batted .273/.325/.500 with 11 home runs and 18 stolen bases. In contrast, he hit .249/.323/.407 with 13 home runs and 22 stolen bases over his previous 101 games with Miami.
Chisholm and the No. 1 seed Yankees will host the No. 5 seed Royals for Game 2 of the ALDS on Monday at 7:38 p.m. ET. They will face Royals’ left-handed ace Cole Ragans, while fellow southpaw Carlos Rodón takes the mound for New York.