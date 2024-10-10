Yankees' Jazz Chisholm Unbothered By Boos From Royals Fans
Heading into Game 3 of the ALDS, New York Yankees infielder Jazz Chisholm Jr. was a significant story surrounding a crucial contest.
After New York fell at home to the Kansas City Royals in Game 2, Chisholm said the Royals "got lucky" due to the Yankees' missed opportunities throughout Monday night. While manager Aaron Boone disagreed with this controversial statement, the 26-year-old humorously doubled down on it by reposting an MLB game simulator on X.
While Chisholm's online actions were all in good fun, the Royals' fanbase was certainly not pleased by his postgame comment and made sure to let him hear it during Game 3 at Kauffman Stadium. The five-year veteran was greeted with a 40,000+ chorus of boos that lasted throughout Wednesday evening; Chisholm ultimately went 0-for-4 with a strikeout, and the Kansas City crowd unleashed loud roars of delight with each unsuccessful plate appearance.
However, Chisholm was eager to face the riled-up crowd. Amidst the jeering, the infielder said "I love it" as he ran out of the dugout for player introductions; he further leaned into his newfound "villain role" with a fake crying expression as the boos continued. Despite his quiet offensive night, Chisholm wound up with the last laugh as the Yankees emerged with a hard-fought 3-2 win over the Royals to take a 2-1 series lead.
After New York's integral victory, the media immediately looked for Chisholm to provide another postgame comment. When asked about the persistent booing, the infielder responded with his usual swagger.
"I ain't ever seen anybody boo a bum," Chisholm said.
Also after the game, Chisholm went back onto X and expressed his gratitude for the Yankee fanbase and their support since his arrival at the trade deadline.
"Once my home crowd is cheering for me, nothing matters," Chisholm said in his post.
When all is said and done, the Bronx Bombers are just one win away from making their seventh ALCS appearance since 2009. They can advance with a victory on Thursday at 8:08 PM ET in Kansas City, with ace Gerrit Cole making his second start of the series.