Yankees Linked To Rival All-Star As Surprising Possible Infield Upgrade
There already has been plenty of speculation on who the New York Yankees could target around the trade deadline.
With the deadline being under two months away, speculation isn't going to be slowing down any time soon. There likely will be more rumors and suggestions every day as the Yankees clearly will be buyers.
New York hasn't won a World Series title since 2009 and this season seems like its best chance in a long time. The Yankees are loaded all throughout the roster and have two generational players having Most Valuable Player-caliber seasons in Aaron Judge and Juan Soto.
If there ever was a season to go all in with the hopes of winning a World Series, it would be this one. Especially because the Yankees could end up losing Soto after the season.
New York may look to upgrade the first base spot with Anthony Rizzo struggling and one player that surprisingly was mentioned as a possible option is Tampa Bay Rays All-Star Yandy Díaz by The Athletic's Chris Kirschner and Brendan Kuty.
"A few names could make sense for the Yankees at first base: the San Francisco Giants' LaMonte Wade Jr., Arizona Diamondbacks' Christian Walker, Tampa Bay Rays' Yandy Díaz, and Miami Marlins' Josh Bell," Kirschner and Kuty said.
Díaz would be a fantastic option for New York although a move may be difficult with the Rays playing in the American League East. Tampa Bay seems to be approaching a rebuild so maybe they would be willing to deal Díaz within the division.
New York would need to pay a massive price as he won't be an unrestricted free agent until 2027 with a club option on his contract for the 2026 season. The Yankees likely would need to part with at least one top prospect for Díaz, but a move could be worth it.
