Yankees Linked to These Bats as Cody Bellinger Trade Talks Still at Gap
Since losing Juan Soto, the New York Yankees have bolstered their pitching staff by acquiring ace Max Fried and All-Star closer Devin Williams. However, fans are still eagerly awaiting additions to the lineup.
One name frequently linked to New York is versatile left-handed slugger Cody Bellinger, who can play both outfield and first base—two positions of significant need for the Yankees. The Chicago Cubs, who recently acquired All-Star outfielder Kyle Tucker from the Houston Astros, have been actively trying to offload Bellinger’s salary, even before the blockbuster trade with Houston.
Bellinger opted out of his player option in November, securing at least $32.5 million in guaranteed money—$27.5 million for 2025 and a potential $5 million buyout. He also holds the option to opt in for another $27.5 million in 2026, complicating trade discussions for teams hesitant to absorb the full salary.
According to Jon Heyman of the New York Post, a financial gap remains the main obstacle to an agreement between the Yankees and Cubs. While Heyman suggested the deal could still happen—a matter of “who blinks first"—he also reported that the Yankees are exploring other options to fill their first base need, including top free agents Pete Alonso, Christian Walker, and Carlos Santana, as well as trade candidates Josh Naylor and Nathaniel Lowe.
Here is a breakdown of each potential solution at first base:
Cody Bellinger (6.6 fWAR, 2023-24)
Bellinger, 29, posted a .266/.325/.426 slash line in 2024, hitting 18 home runs with 78 RBIs in 130 games. The previous year, he batted .307/.356/.525 with 26 home runs and 97 RBIs, earning a Silver Slugger and finishing 10th in the NL MVP voting.
Unlike the others on this list (with the exception of Naylor, who has limited outfield experience), acquiring Bellinger would not automatically lock him in as the Yankees' first baseman. He has made 343 career appearances at the position but has never played it regularly.
In 2019, the same year Bellinger won the NL MVP, he claimed a Gold Glove Award in right field, leading the NL in defensive runs saved (19) and finishing tied for fourth in outfield assists (10). He is also capable of playing center and left field, which are viewed as more likely fits in the Bronx with Aaron Judge expected to move back to right field in 2025.
Pete Alonso (5.0 fWAR, 2023-24)
Alonso, 30, hit .240/.329/.459 with 34 home runs, 31 doubles, 88 RBIs, and 91 runs scored in 162 games with the New York Mets this past season. He posted a .999 OPS in 13 postseason games but recorded a career-worst -9 Outs Above Average defensively.
The four-time All-Star could command a similar average annual value to Bellinger on the open market. However, unlike Bellinger, Alonso is more likely to require a long-term commitment.
Christian Walker (6.8 fWAR, 2023-24)
Set to turn 34 in March, Walker posted a .251/.335/.468 slash line with 26 home runs in 130 games for the Arizona Diamondbacks in 2024. The righty slugger missed over a month due to an oblique strain late in the season.
Over the past few years, Walker has averaged 32 home runs per season and earned three consecutive Gold Glove Awards, making him a strong option both offensively and defensively. However, due to his age, he is likely to sign a three- to four-year deal at most.
Carlos Santana (4.5 fWAR, 2023-24)
Santana, 39, who began his major-league career as a catcher with Cleveland, earned his first career Gold Glove at first base in his 15th season.
In 2024, the switch-hitter posted a .238/.328/.420 slash line with 23 home runs in 150 games for the Minnesota Twins. Known for his ability to make contact, avoid strikeouts, and draw walks, Santana did not approach his league-leading 113 walks from 2014, but he still earned free passes at a solid 10.9% clip.
He signed a one-year, $5.25 million deal last winter and is expected to receive a similar contract this time around, possibly with a modest raise.
Josh Naylor (5.0 fWAR, 2023-24)
Naylor, 28 in June, has been a steady offensive force for the Cleveland Guardians over the past three seasons. The lefty slugger hit .267/.330/.465 during that stretch with a 121 wRC+, meaning he was 21% above league average.
In 2024, Naylor set a career-high with 31 home runs and 108 RBIs in 152 games, although he posted a career-low -6 defensive runs saved. In 2,820 career innings at first base, he has accumulated +10 Outs Above Average, suggesting that 2024 was a defensive anomaly.
With just one year of club control remaining before hitting free agency, Naylor could be a short-term solution.
Nathaniel Lowe (5.5 fWAR, 2023-24)
Lowe, 30 in July, is under club control through 2026. Thanks to his consistent offensive and defensive contributions, Lowe is expected to earn upwards of $10 million in arbitration next season—still an affordable figure for the Yankees.
However, with the Texas Rangers facing financial uncertainty due to their TV deal, Lowe could be moved before his arbitration figure becomes too costly.
Lowe played a pivotal role in the Rangers’ 2023 World Series run, reaching base safely in 15 of their 17 postseason games. In 2024, the lefty hit .265/.361/.401 with 16 home runs and 69 RBIs in 565 plate appearances. He previously earned a Silver Slugger in 2022 and a Gold Glove in 2023.