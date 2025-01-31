Yankees Lose Another Infield Target to Mariners
It’s no secret that the New York Yankees are still on the hunt for another infielder to add to their roster. Following the departure of Gleyber Torres, the Yankees are approaching Spring Training with a glaring hole at either second or third base.
With just thirteen days left until pitchers and catchers report to Yankees’ Spring Training, another infield target is off the market. As first reported by MLB insider Ken Rosenthal, infielder Jorge Polanco has re-signed with the Seattle Mariners for one year and $7.75 million; the deal includes a $750,000 buyout on a vesting player/mutual option for 2026 based on total plate appearances in the 2025 season.
Polanco is recovering from offseason knee surgery to repair a lingering injury that limited his output at the plate. In 118 games with the Mariners last season, the 31-year-old switch-hitter slashed .213/.296/.355 with 16 home runs and 45 RBI; he played 112 games as a fielder in 2024, all of which were as a second baseman. However, the Mariners have already announced that Polanco will be the team’s primary third baseman to start the year, despite having only 24 career games at the position.
This makes two infield targets that the Yankees have missed out on this week after former San Diego Padre Ha-Seong Kim signed with the Tampa Bay Rays. Although the Yankees have been linked to multiple infielders during the offseason, they have yet to make a move to address their vacancy at the hot corner.
Last season, mid-year acquisition Jazz Chisholm Jr. manned third base during the Yankees’ run to the World Series. It is anticipated that he will replace the departed Torres at second base, which is Chisholm’s natural position. This leaves third base wide open, with manager Aaron Boone likely to pencil in either Oswaldo Cabrera or DJ LeMahieu for Opening Day.
While the Yankees have done well to address their bullpen, rotation, and lineup with the additions of Paul Goldschmidt and Cody Bellinger, a third-base platoon of LeMahieu and Cabrera would be a glaring weak spot in what is otherwise one of the strongest lineups in the American League.
Read More:
-Why Rival Executive Thinks Juan Soto Departure Could be 'Blessing' For Yankees
-Yankees Tried to Make a Bigger Splash at First Base Before Signing Paul Goldschmidt
-Yankees' Rival 'Showed Interest' in New York Fan-Favorite Reliever, Per Insider