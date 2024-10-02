Yankees' Luke Weaver Reveals Mechanical Change That Led to Closer Success
New York Yankees fans would probably be feeling a lot less confident about their team's World Series prospects if not for the emergence of Luke Weaver.
Weaver has been the Yankees' best reliever this season, producing a 7-3 record and 2.89 ERA in 84 innings pitched. Earlier on in the year, Weaver was primarily used as a guy who could throw multiple innings at any point in the game.
Then Weaver's role shifted in early September, in the wake of Clay Holmes' prolonged struggles and eventual removal as New York's closer. The 31-year-old Weaver picked up his first career save against the Chicago Cubs on September 6 and has been the Yankees' primary closer ever since.
Given how his career 4.85 ERA is a far cry from his stats this season, it's fair to wonder what Weaver did to precipitate such success this year. And an October 1 article from the New York Post's Greg Joyce suggests that two mechanical adjustments were the catalyst to Weaver's pitching renaissance.
"During the winter, he had what he called an 'offseason stumble-upon' when he changed his delivery, eliminating his leg kick to use more of a slide step," Joyce wrote.
"In the long run, the mechanical tweak has allowed him to recover better and has led to the healthiest season of his career.
"Weaver also changed the grip on his four-seam fastball, which allowed the pitch to gain some more life — it averaged 95.7 mph this season compared to 94 mph last year," Joyce added,
"As a result, it generated more swing-and-miss and led to less pitches getting fouled off, allowing him to be more efficient. It is a big reason for his 33.5 whiff percentage, much higher than his 24.3 percent career rate."
So Weaver actually made two mechanical adjustments that made a world of difference for him this season. However, the most impressive part of Weaver's 2024 campaign is the unflinching confidence he displays in the highest-leverage, late-inning situations.
Yankees fans are hoping Weaver can show that same determination throughout the postseason.