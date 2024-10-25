Yankees' Nestor Cortes Reveals Usage Plan For World Series
As the New York Yankees get ready to face the Los Angeles Dodgers in the World Series with Game 1 to begin on Friday night, one of their key arms who is now back from injury, revealed what role he may be used in for the Fall Classic.
Left-handed pitcher Nestor Cortes met with reporters during pregame and talked about how he is expecting to be used out of the bullpen during certain moments throughout the series.
"We spoke about it, I think the obvious here is that I'm coming out of the bullpen," Cortes said. "Lefty-lefty matchups are going to be the best I guess runways for me.
"I think one inning is what we're looking for. It might be two ups where I faced somebody with two outs, get that out and maybe come back for another hitter or two, but I'm ready for whatever's needed."
The southpaw had success against left-handed hitters during the regular season as they only batted .202 against him with just two home runs allowed. But against righties, it was a different story.
Right-handed hitters batted .256 off the 29-year-old during the regular season with 22 home runs. So using Cortes out of the bullpen in lefty-lefty situations is certainly the right move by Yankees manager Aaron Boone if they want to have success against a powerful Dodgers lineup.
Cortes had a nice regular season for the Bronx Bombers in 2024, pitching to a 3.77 ERA in 31 games (30 starts) in 174.2 innings with 162 strikeouts and a WHIP of 1.15.
Cortes will appear in the postseason for the first time after he was placed on the injured list on September 25 due to a left elbow flexor strain.
It's certainly a surprise that Cortes was able to make it back in a month's time from his injury. Earlier in the week, the lefty acknowledged to reporters the risk of pitching so quickly after suffering a flexor tendon in order to return for the World Series.
“We have weighed in on the consequences that this can lead up to, but if I have a ring and then a year off of baseball, so be it," Cortes said, via Greg Joyce of The New York Post.