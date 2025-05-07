Yankees Options To Replace Carlos Carrasco After Being Designated for Assignment
The New York Yankees have been struggling to find consistent production from their starting rotation this season.
Injuries have decimated them and some of the players they have turned to haven’t performed very well. One of the players who falls into the latter is Carlos Carrasco.
He made eight appearances with the team, producing a -0.3 WAR with a 5.91 ERA across 32 innings. Despite their need for pitching, the Yankees decided it was time to move on, designating the veteran for assignment.
With Carrasco no longer in the mix, someone has to step into his role in the starting lineup. Who could the team turn to?
Here are four options for New York to replace him.
Ryan Yarbrough
Previously to that, all eight appearances Yarbrough had made were out of the bullpen. This kind of yo-yoing role is something that he is used to, making at least six starts in each of his first seasons in the MLB.
2024 was actually the only campaign of his career that he didn’t make at least one start. He was making multi-inning appearances already out of the bullpen and stretching him out to throw five innings isn’t too far from being possible.
Allan Winans
His appearances at the MLB level have not been productive with a 7.20 ERA across 40 innings with a -0.6 WAR. But in the minor leagues, he has found an incredible amount of success.
In 428.1 innings, he has a 2.86 ERA with 402 strikeouts. He has exhibited some excellent control with a 2.7 BB/9 and strong 1.102 WHIP.
After being a starter in college, he was deployed as a relief pitcher his first three seasons as a professional before transitioning into being a starting pitcher in 2022.
Winans has been excellent in 2025, throwing 14 innings with 24 strikeouts and only one run, which was unearned, allowed.
Make A Trade
It wouldn’t hurt for the Yankess to explore the trade market early and see if anyone is willing to sell a useful starting pitcher.
The Pittsburgh Pirates come to mind as a good trade partner with veteran Andrew Heaney on a one-year deal and top prospect Bubba Chandler looking ready for a shot in the MLB. German Marquez has been brutal with the Colorado Rockies, but a change of scenery could do him some good.
Cal Quantrill of the Miami Marlins and Nick Martinez of the Cincinnati Reds are two more players on expiring deals that it wouldn’t be too costly to acquire in a trade either.
Yerry de los Santos
The player who was called up to take Carrasco’s spot on the Major League roster is a logical choice to replace him in the rotation.
However, it is a role that de los Santos has not filled regularly since he was 17 years old, back in 2015, as a part of the Pirates organization and playing in the Dominican Summer League. He made one start in 2024 with New York’s affiliate at Scranton Wilkes/Barre.
If he is starting games, it would likely be as an opener or the start of a bullpen game, which could create more questions than answers for the club.