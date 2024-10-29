Yankees' Potential 2025 First Base Target Tabbed Breakout Superstar Candidate
Given the extreme underperformance of New York Yankees first basemen throughout the 2024 regular season, it seems likely that New York's front office will not exercise Anthony Rizzo's team option for 2025 and instead seek to improve the position via free agency.
Cross-town slugger Pete Alonso will likely be the most sought-after first baseman on the market. But a less discussed (and arguably just as elite) impending first baseman free agent is Christian Walker of the Arizona Diamondbacks.
Walker — who The Athletic's Jim Bowden deemed a potential free agency fit for the Yankees in an October 24 article — quietly produced a .251 average with a .806 OPS, 26 home runs, and 84 RBIs in 2024. This underrated success is largely why Bleacher Report's Zachary D. Rymer tabbed Walker as one of seven 'MLB Free Agents Who Could Become Superstars on New Teams in 2025' in an October 27 article.
"Anyone who says that Christian Walker is already a star has firm ground to stand on," Rymer wrote.
"By WAR, he's the fifth-most valuable first baseman of the last three seasons. The 95 home runs he's hit help his cause, and he also stands alone as the best defender at the cold corner.
"As impressive as Walker's performance over the last three seasons is on the surface, it actually looks better in context," Rymer continued.
"Chase Field isn't entirely bad for hitters, but it is a bad place to hit home runs. Even Walker occasionally felt the brunt of that," Rymer added. "He hit 52 home runs on the road between 2022 and 2024, compared to 43 at home. That's despite a difference of just three games played.
"It isn't hard to imagine Walker making a run at a 40-homer season in 2025 if he ends up in a place that would promise to amplify his right-handed pull power."
Spotrac is projecting Walker will receive a three-year, $65 million contract this winter. This is a fraction of the seven-year, $242 million deal Spotrac projects Pete Alonso will sign this offseason.
Adding what could be 40-plus home run potential at a discounted price might be a bargain the Yankees can't refuse this offseason.