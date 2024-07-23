Yankees' Potential Trade Target Returns From IL With Deadline Looming
NEW YORK - At this point, the New York Yankees cannot be picky when it comes to trying to fix several roster deficiencies ahead of the trade deadline, which is now just seven days away.
That's where this versatile infielder, who can also play the outfield, comes in as the Los Angeles Angels are looking like clear sellers, once again sitting in the depths of the AL West.
According to MLB insider Jon Heyman of The New York Post, Rengifo will be back from the injured list on Tuesday for the Angels and is a "good trade piece." There are several contending teams that he fits with, including the Yankees.
The AL East rival Boston Red Sox have also been linked to Rengifo, according to Chris Cotillo and Sean McAdam of MassLive.com. Boston is targeting the 27-year-old switch-hitter, which would hurt the Yankees in more ways than one if he were to land with them.
Rengifo has been out since July 4 due to wrist inflammation, but now appears to be healthy. He's not a plus-defender at third base, combining for -3 defensive runs saved between the hot corner and second base this season. However, the Yankees need all the offensive help they can get in the infield given the prolonged struggles of Gleyber Torres and DJ LeMahieu.
Rengifo slashed .315/.358/.442 with a .800 OPS in 69 games for the Angels in the first-half of the year. The Yankees have been longing for this type of production from an infielder in 2024.
The Yankees can try to upgrade their infield, an obvious choice, or add an outfielder with Alex Verdugo having a rough go of things at the plate for the past several months. Rengifo makes sense, and there aren't many third base options available on the trade market this year. He also has another year of control in 2025, which could solve a hole at second base next season if Torres departs in free agency.