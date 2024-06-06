Yankees Promote Promising Slugger to Scranton; Is He Their Future First Baseman?
One of the New York Yankees' prospects earned a well-deserved promotion.
Catcher/first baseman Ben Rice, who ranks as the Yankees' 12th best prospect, was promoted from the Double-A Somerset Patriots to the Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders on Wednesday. During his time with Somerset, Rice hit .327/.401/.648 with 13 doubles and 16 home runs in 2023, and continued his strong play in 2024 by hitting .261/.382/.511 with 12 home runs and a 152 wRC+. His last game with the Patriots put him behind the plate to catch Gerrit Cole's rehab assignment.
On the same day of his promotion, Rice was penciled into the RailRiders' lineup, batting cleanup and playing first base. Not missing a beat, the ascending slugger went 2-for-4 in his Triple-A debut against the Norfolk Tides, with a home run and two RBI.
In his first at-bat of his new level, the lefty cracked a single into right field to score fellow prospect Jasson Dominguez from second base. Much later in the game, in the bottom of the seventh inning, Rice faced southpaw Tucker Davidson and hit a screaming line drive over the right field wall. The ball had a 102 mph exit velocity.
The 25-year-old Rice is getting closer towards making his major league debut, but he likely will become a first baseman if the Yankees decide to give him the call. The catcher position is currently filled by the tandem of Jose Trevino and Austin Wells, both of whom have been valuable on both sides of the ball.
However, Rice can possibly be the team's future solution at first base, as Anthony Rizzo would be a free agent after the season if the Yankees decline his option for 2025. With Rizzo batting .236/.295/.356 (as of June 5) and struggling defensively, this may be his final season in pinstripes, opening the door for Rice.
Yankees manager Aaron Boone was also complimentary of Rice's hitting prowess.
"I think he's a real hitter," Boone said. "He's somebody that we think has a chance to be really good."
Is Rice ready to make his MLB debut? Time will tell in that regard, but with the Yankees not making any future commitments at first base as of now, Rice has a legitimate opportunity to prove himself as the team's next great first baseman.